        <
        >

          NC State adds Wyatt Walker, grad transfer from Samford

          12:22 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          RALEIGH, N.C. -- North Carolina State has added center Wyatt Walker as a graduate transfer from Samford.

          Coach Kevin Keatts announced Walker's signing on Tuesday, saying he will graduate later this month and will join the Wolfpack over the summer.

          The 6-foot-9 Walker averaged 12.9 points and a Southern Conference-best 9.7 rebounds as a sophomore in 2016-17. He played just two games last season before suffering a season-ending leg injury.

          Walker is expected to help an N.C. State frontcourt after 7-footer Omer Yurtseven transferred to Georgetown.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.