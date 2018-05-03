WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Wake Forest has added guard Torry Johnson as a graduate transfer from Northern Arizona.

Torrey Johnson had five 20-point games for Northern Arizona last season. Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire

Men's basketball coach Danny Manning announced Johnson's addition Thursday.

Johnson led the Lumberjacks in scoring as a redshirt junior last season, averaging 11.5 points. The 6-foot-3 guard is expected to graduate from Northern Arizona this spring.

Johnson is the second graduate transfer added to Wake Forest's roster in two days. The Demon Deacons brought in forward Ikenna Smart from Buffalo on Wednesday.