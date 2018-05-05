DALLAS -- Bob Prewitt, who was part of SMU's only NCAA Final Four during three decades as a player and coach, has died. He was 93.

The school said Friday that Prewitt died on Thursday.

Prewitt was an assistant coach for 18 seasons, a stretch during which SMU reached the Final Four in 1956 and won eight Southwest Conference titles. He was then head coach of the Mustangs for eight seasons, from 1967 to 1975. They won the SWC regular-season title in 1972.

After first serving in the Army Air Corps, Prewitt was a three-year varsity letterman at SMU. He was team captain for the 1948-49 season, and was also an all-conference pick as a senior.