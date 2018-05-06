Virginia has landed Alabama transfer Braxton Key.

The 6-foot-8 sophomore forward told ESPN he has chosen to play for Tony Bennett and the Cavaliers. Key averaged 7 points and 5.3 rebounds this past season after missing the first 10 games of the season due to knee surgery. He averaged 12 points and 5.7 boards as a freshman.

"This entire experience has been extremely humbling," Key told ESPN. "In high school during the recruitment process, the things that impacted my decisions were completely different than they are now."

Key will sit out this season and then have two remaining in Charlottesville.

"Alabama has taught me so much about my game and also about myself as a person, and I can't thank Coach Avery (Johnson) enough for the opportunity," Key added. "But I am excited about the next chapter at Virginia. I chose Virginia because of the relationship with the coaches since high school. I love how close the team is, and it's my uncle Ralph Sampson's alma mater. I'll miss the Crimson Tide, but I'm so grateful for this next chapter."