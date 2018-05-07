CLEMSON, S.C. -- Clemson has added 6-foot-10 Javan White as a graduate transfer from Oral Roberts.
White announced he was joining the Tigers on Instagram. Because he missed a season due to injury, White would have two years to play for Clemson. The 230-pound White is a strong post player the Tigers were missing last season despite making the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament.
Graduated from ORU today!! Walked across that Mabee Center court one last time and took it all in. What a moment. I'd also like to announce that I have committed to Clemson University. This has been a long journey in finding a new school but I'm thankful for my family and close friends who have supported me along the way! God has been more than good throughout this process. This new journey will be full of challenges and growth but I'm very excited about the opportunity to be a Clemson Tiger. God's Plan #ClemsonGrit🐅🐅 Jeremiah 29:11
Forwards Mark Donnal and Elijah Thomas were the tallest players on the roster last year at 6-9.
White, of Ames, Iowa, averaged 10 points and nine rebounds last season. He posted his decision along with a graduation photo, saying the "new journey will be full of challenges and growth."
He started 29 games and had double-figure rebounds in 16 games for Oral Roberts last season.