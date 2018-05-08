The defending national champion Villanova Wildcats have landed one of the top graduate transfers on the market, Albany's Joe Cremo.

Cremo, a 6-foot-4 guard, averaged 17.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists this past season and shot 46 percent from 3-point range. The native of Scotia, New York, also visited Kansas, Texas and Creighton.

Graduate transfer Joe Cremo, who averaged nearly 18 points per game for Albany last season, says Villanova coach Jay Wright and the Wildcats made him "feel at home." Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

He'll join a Villanova team that won the national title but lost Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges early to the NBA, and could lose Donte DiVincenzo and Omari Spellman. Both declared for the NBA draft, but haven't decided whether they will sign with an agent and forgo their remaining college eligibility.

If both DiVencenzo and Spellman decide to leave, that would leave coach Jay Wright and the Wildcats with just one returning starter, Phil Booth.

"It felt like family the minute I stepped on campus," Cremo told ESPN Tuesday morning. "I'm excited for the opportunity to get to work and help this team any way I can win as many games as we can. Coach Wright, his staff and the players made me feel at home."