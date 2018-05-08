COLUMBIA, S.C. -- South Carolina has landed some needed help at point guard with the addition of graduate transfer Tre Campbell from Georgetown.

Campbell announced his addition Tuesday on Twitter, posing in a South Carolina uniform while visiting campus.

The 6-foot-2 Campbell left the Hoyas before last season but remained on scholarship. He injured his knee in a bus accident in February 2017 when the Hoyas were traveling to Villanova. Campbell said in his post that the opportunity for a final season with the Gamecocks gave him a chance to "prove everybody wrong."

Campbell should get an immediate assist at point guard since the dismissal of expected starter Rakym Felder last month.

Campbell averaged 3.6 points in 20 games in 2016-17, his last with the Hoyas.