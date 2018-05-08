La Salle is expected to hire former Louisville associate head coach Kenny Johnson to a similar position, sources told ESPN.

Johnson was placed on administrative leave shortly after the FBI investigation into college basketball last September that also resulted in the firing of Louisville head coach Rick Pitino, athletic director Tom Jurich and assistant coach Jordan Fair. Johnson was officially fired in November.

Louisville had been linked to an alleged pay-to-play scheme involving Adidas and the family of five-star recruit Brian Bowen, who signed with the Cardinals last June.

FBI documents also allege that a Louisville assistant coach met in a Las Vegas hotel room to discuss paying the family of a 2019 recruit to play for the Cardinals.

In a Washington Post story from March, Pitino went into detail about that meeting, pointing to Fair as the assistant coach in question.

Several head coaches with assistant coach openings had shown interest in Johnson this offseason, sources told ESPN.

Johnson is widely considered one of the best recruiters in the country. He spent several years coaching at the high school and AAU level, including with the powerhouse Paul VI High School (Virginia) and Team Takeover (Maryland) programs. He began his college career as an assistant coach at Towson, before getting hired by Tom Crean at Indiana in 2012. After two seasons with the Hoosiers, Johnson was hired by Pitino at Louisville.

