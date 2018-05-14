South Dakota graduate transfer Matt Mooney has committed to Texas Tech, making his announcement on social media.

I will be playing my final season at Texas Tech University!#ToGodBeTheGlory pic.twitter.com/gU39NzP7Jt — Matt Mooney (@MoonSwag13) May 14, 2018

Mooney, a first-team all-conference player in the Summit League, was perhaps the best immediately-eligible transfer remaining on the market.

He chose the Red Raiders over Northwestern and Creighton.

Mooney, a 6-foot-3 shooting guard, averaged 18.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists last season. He scored 30 points in a Summit League title game loss to South Dakota State, and also scored 30 or more points on five other occasions. Mooney went for 31 points against future Big 12 foe TCU back in November.

With Texas Tech losing five seniors to graduation, including star guard Keenan Evans, and freshman Zhaire Smith to the NBA, Mooney should immediately slot into the starting lineup. Chris Beard has had a busy spring attempting to reload following a 27-10 campaign and run to the Elite Eight, but Mooney joins St. John's graduate transfer Tariq Owens and ESPN 100 recruit Khavon Moore as players joining the fold this spring.

Guards Jarrett Culver (11.2 PPG) and Brandone Francis (5.1 PPG) are the top scorers returning for the Red Raiders.