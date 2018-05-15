Michigan coach John Beilein says he and the school are actively in talks on a contract extension that would keep him with the Wolverines beyond the 2020-21 season.

"As a matter of fact we are [talking about that]," Beilein said Monday. "[Athletic director] Warde [Manuel] and I have been so busy and apart, but we're working on that right now. So stay tuned."

Beilein, who has been Michigan's coach since 2007, last received an extension in November 2015 that pays him $3.37 million per year through 2020-21. He is the school's all-time wins leader with a record of 248-143.

Manuel has previously said he wants to lock up Beilein to a longer contract, saying last month that "I don't want John Beilein coaching any other place."

The Wolverines are coming off their second Final Four appearance under Beilein and a school-record 33 wins last season. Michigan lost 79-62 to Villanova in the title game in April.