Kentucky forward Sacha Killeya-Jones announced Tuesday that he is transferring to NC State.

Killeya-Jones chose the Wolfpack over several ACC schools, including Pittsburgh, Wake Forest and North Carolina.

Extremely excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at NC State University! #WPN #GoPack 🐺🐺🐺 pic.twitter.com/fECzXluuqw — Sacha Killeya-Jones (@SKJ) May 15, 2018

Killeya-Jones, a North Carolina native, was a five-star prospect coming out of high school, but never carved out a consistent role during his two seasons at Kentucky. He performed well in spots last season as a sophomore, scoring eight points against Louisville and going for eight points, nine rebounds and three blocks against Kansas. The 6-foot-10 power forward averaged 3.3 points and 2.9 rebounds for the season.

Killeya-Jones is the third transfer to join Kevin Keatts' program this spring, following graduate transfers Eric Lockett (Florida International) and Wyatt Walker (Samford). He will sit out next season and have two seasons of eligibility remaining.