Villanova celebrates its second national championship in three years as the team enjoys a parade in downtown Philadelphia. (0:43)

Nova rolls through the streets of Philly (0:43)

ROSEMONT, Ill. -- Villanova will host Michigan in a rematch of the 2018 NCAA tournament final on Nov. 14 as part of the fourth annual Gavitt Tipoff Games.

The Gavitt Tipoff Games is an early-season series matching Big East programs against Big Ten schools. The event is named in honor of Big East founder Dave Gavitt.

This year's series will run from Nov. 13-16. The headliner is the rematch of Villanova's 79-62 NCAA championship game victory over Michigan.

Georgetown plays at Illinois and Wisconsin visits Xavier on Nov. 13. The Nov. 14 matchups include Marquette at Indiana and Seton Hall at Nebraska, as well as the Michigan-Villanova game.

Ohio State visits Creighton and Penn State is at DePaul on Nov. 15. Rutgers will host St. John's on Nov. 16.