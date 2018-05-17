        <
        >

          Seton Hall lands transfer Ikechukwu Obiagu from FSU

          12:34 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Center Ikechukwu Obiagu is transferring from Florida State to Seton Hall, he announced Thursday on Twitter.

          The freshman from Nigeria announced last month that he was planning to transfer from the Seminoles. He started 14 games for Florida State and led the team with 71 blocks. He also averaged 2.3 points and 2.6 rebounds.

          Per NCAA transfer rules, he will have to sit out the 2018-19 season.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.