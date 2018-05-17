Center Ikechukwu Obiagu is transferring from Florida State to Seton Hall, he announced Thursday on Twitter.

First of all I want to thank the schools and coaches that recruited me. But I've decided to further my education and basketball opportunities at Seton Hall University 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/DJ8kGiiimb — ikechukwu obiagu🇳🇬 (@ike_obiagu) May 17, 2018

The freshman from Nigeria announced last month that he was planning to transfer from the Seminoles. He started 14 games for Florida State and led the team with 71 blocks. He also averaged 2.3 points and 2.6 rebounds.

Per NCAA transfer rules, he will have to sit out the 2018-19 season.