The ACC plans to propose legislation to expand the NCAA tournament field from 68 to 72 teams, commissioner John Swofford said at the conclusion of the league's spring meetings in Amelia Island, Florida.

Swofford said the men's basketball coaches endorsed the proposal, citing more postseason opportunities for football teams compared with basketball teams.

"The idea of having two First Fours, if you will, maybe geographic," Swofford told reporters in Florida, according to the Raleigh News & Observer. "That's such a quick turnaround. You could have one maybe in Dayton and one in the western part of the states. But we will be proposing that."

Swofford also said the league will propose specific rules changes, including widening the lane, resetting the shot clock to 20 seconds after an offensive rebound and moving the 3-point line back.