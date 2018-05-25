Barry Brown takes TCU's bad pass all the way to the rim for a thunderous one-handed slam late in a close game. (0:29)

MANHATTAN, Kan. -- Kansas State guard Barry Brown Jr. withdrew from the NBA draft on Friday, deciding instead to return to the Wildcats for his senior season.

The 6-foot-3 Brown has started 83 of 105 games during his career, and already ranks third on the school's career list with 189 steals. He averaged 15.9 points last season. With 1,283 points, Brown is just outside the top 10 on Kansas State's career scoring list.

Kansas State coach Bruce Weber says Brown made the right decision by exploring his dream of playing in the NBA, and he "now realizes where he needs to improve in the next year to reach that goal."

Brown is expected to anchor a team that returns all five starters and its major bench players after winning 25 games and reaching the Elite Eight last season.

Weber, meanwhile, has agreed to a two-year contract extension through the 2022-23 season, the school announced Friday.

The seventh-year head coach will be paid $2.5 million in 2018-19 and receive a $100,000 increase to his salary in each remaining contract year, culminating in a $2.9 million base for the 2022-23 season. The extension was unanimously approved by the K-State Athletics board of directors.

"We are proud of what we have been able to accomplish these last six years, including last season's special run, and this vote of confidence gives the staff and I everything we need to continue to build this program in the right way," Weber said.

Weber is the first Wildcats head coach to lead the program to multiple 25-win seasons.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.