COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Maryland forward Bruno Fernando has decided to return for his sophomore season after testing his viability in the 2018 NBA draft.

The 6-foot-10 Fernando averaged 10.3 points and 6.5 rebounds and was named to the All-Big Ten freshman team.

Fernando was ranked No. 77 among the top 100 prospects in next month's NBA draft, according to ESPN's Jonathan Givony.

Fernando said in a news release that he received a "great deal of feedback over the past six weeks that has been beneficial in making this decision."

Maryland coach Mark Turgeon thinks Bruno "learned a lot during this process, and it will only make him a better basketball player."

Fernando and sophomores Kevin Huerter and Justin Jackson were the only three Maryland players to participate in the NBA combine.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.