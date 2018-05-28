        <
        >

          Maryland forward Bruno Fernando to return for sophomore season

          2:23 PM ET
          • ESPN News Services

          COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Maryland forward Bruno Fernando has decided to return for his sophomore season after testing his viability in the 2018 NBA draft.

          The 6-foot-10 Fernando averaged 10.3 points and 6.5 rebounds and was named to the All-Big Ten freshman team.

          Fernando was ranked No. 77 among the top 100 prospects in next month's NBA draft, according to ESPN's Jonathan Givony.

          Fernando said in a news release that he received a "great deal of feedback over the past six weeks that has been beneficial in making this decision."

          Maryland coach Mark Turgeon thinks Bruno "learned a lot during this process, and it will only make him a better basketball player."

          Fernando and sophomores Kevin Huerter and Justin Jackson were the only three Maryland players to participate in the NBA combine.

          The Associated Press contributed to this report.

