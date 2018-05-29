Mustapha Heron, who led the Auburn Tigers with 16.4 points per game as a sophomore last season, has decided to withdraw from the NBA draft and return to college -- but not at Auburn.

Heron has decided to transfer to play for a program closer to his home in West Haven, Connecticut, so he can be near his ill mother, his father told ZagsBlog on Tuesday.

"He wants to get closer to his mom," Bryan Heron told ZagsBlog. "He knew he had to go back to school. The last month he's been here and he wants to be close to his mom, where she can see him play."

Auburn coach Bruce Pearl confirmed to CBS Sports that Heron, who also averaged 5.3 rebounds last season, was transferring.

Bryan Heron said his son will apply for a hardship waiver in an attempt to be eligible to play next season.

"If he doesn't get it, it is what it is after that," Bryan Heron said.