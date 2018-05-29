KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Admiral Schofield is pulling his name out of the NBA draft and returning to Tennessee for his senior season.

Editor's Picks Hurricanes junior Huell pulls out of NBA draft Miami Hurricanes forward Dewan Huell had decided to return for his junior season after pulling out of the NBA draft.

Heron WDs from draft, to transfer from Auburn Mustapha Heron, who averaged 16.4 points and 5.3 rebounds as a sophomore, will transfer from Auburn to another school to be near his ill mother, his father said.

Nova hero DiVincenzo to remain in NBA draft Villanova guard Donte DiVincenzo announced Tuesday he will sign with an agent and keep his name in the NBA draft. 2 Related

Schofield shared his decision on social media Tuesday, saying he is focused and hungry to once again chase championships with his teammates.

The forward tested his NBA draft status without hiring an agent, leaving him the option to return. He worked out last week for the Memphis Grizzlies but was considered a second-round prospect at best.

Schofield wrote that he learned through the draft evaluation process where he needs to improve his game.

The 6-foot-5, 238-pound Schofield averaged 13.9 points and 6.4 rebounds last season while helping Tennessee go 26-9 and win a share of the Southeastern Conference regular-season title.