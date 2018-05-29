IRVING, Texas -- Conference USA has adopted a men's basketball schedule format that will have the league's top teams playing each other at the end of the regular season in hopes of getting more postseason berths.

The league said Tuesday that the 14 teams will play each other once with a second game for travel partners in the first seven weeks of C-USA play. After those 14 games, the league standings will determine the matchups for the rest of the regular season.

The teams will be divided into two groups of five (first through fifth place; and sixth through 10th place) and a group of four (11th through 14th place). The last four C-USA games for each team will be played within those respective groups.

The last time C-USA had more than one team in the NCAA tournament was 2012.

Commissioner Judy MacLeod said the flexible schedule is a great opportunity to enhance the résumé of the top teams by providing additional quality games within conference play.