Michigan State's Nick Ward announced he is withdrawing from the NBA draft and will return to school for his junior year.

"It was a great opportunity for me to go through the process and I'm grateful for the feedback I received from NBA teams," said Ward, who was not invited to the NBA draft combine but worked out for several teams.

Ward was an All-Big Ten third-team selection after leading Michigan State in rebounding with 7.1 a game. He was third on the team in scoring with 12.4 points a game.