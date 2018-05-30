Stanford's Reid Travis is expected to withdraw from the NBA Draft and head elsewhere for his final season as a grad transfer, sources told ESPN.

Travis informed Cardinal coach Jerod Haase of his decision on Tuesday night, a source told ESPN. The deadline for players to withdraw and retain their college eligibility is Wednesday night.

The 6-foot-8 Travis, who chose Stanford over Duke coming out of high school, will be a game-changer for whenever he lands. Travis averaged 19.5 points and 8.7 rebounds per game last season and will be eligible to play at his new school this coming season.

Multiple sources told ESPN that Kentucky is the frontrunner to land Travis, and that defending national champion Villanova is also involved. The Wildcats have three frontcourt players who have declared for the NBA Draft, but have yet to decide whether to withdraw -- Jarred Vanderbilt, P.J. Washington and Wenyen Gabriel. UK also added elite big man E.J. Montgomery and bring back Nick Richards.

Travis has dealt with numerous injuries throughout his college career, including a sophomore campaign in which he missed the final 22 games due to a leg injury. However, he played 35 games last season.