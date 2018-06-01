A North Carolina vs. Michigan rematch, Michigan State visiting Louisville and Duke hosting Indiana highlight the 2018 ACC/Big Ten Challenge, announced Friday by the two leagues.

2018 ACC/Big Ten Challenge Schedule Monday, Nov. 26

Minnesota at Boston College

Nebraska at Clemson Tuesday, Nov. 27

Illinois at Notre Dame

Indiana at Duke

Michigan State at Louisville

Pitt at Iowa

Virginia Tech at Penn State

NC State at Wisconsin Wednesday, Nov. 28

Purdue at Florida State

Rutgers at Miami

North Carolina at Michigan

Virginia at Maryland

Georgia Tech at Northwestern

Syracuse at Ohio State

Michigan, the 2017-18 national runner-up, will host North Carolina on Nov. 28. The teams met last year in Chapel Hill -- their first meeting since the national championship game in 1993 -- with North Carolina winning 86-71. On Nov. 27, Michigan State will make its first trip to Louisville since 1995. The same night, Duke will host Indiana in a rematch of last year's Challenge game, which the Blue Devils won.

Former ACC rivals Virginia and Maryland will meet Nov. 28 in College Park.

The schedule includes three first-time pairings in Syracuse at Ohio State (Nov. 28), Minnesota at Boston College (Nov. 26) and Pittsburgh at Iowa (Nov. 27). Other games include Florida State, a 2018 Elite Eight participant, hosting Purdue on Nov. 28 and Illinois visiting Notre Dame on Nov. 27.

The ACC won last year's event and has a 12-5-2 record in the all-time series with the Big Ten.