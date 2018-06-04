Auburn has extended the contract of head basketball coach Bruce Pearl though the 2022-23 season.

The multi-year extension comes on the heels of a successful yet tumultuous season that began with the firing of associate head coach Chuck Person, who was named in the FBI investigation into college basketball, and ended with a trip to the NCAA Tournament. Sophomores Austin Wiley and Danjel Purifoy were also suspended after being linked to the investigation.

Financial terms for the new extension were not disclosed. The upcoming season was the fifth of an original six-year, $14.7 million deal.

"It was a historic season for Auburn basketball and one that was matched by excellence in the classroom as well," Director of Athletics Allen Greene said in a statement.

Green, who came to Auburn in January after holding the same position at Buffalo, added: "We take great pride in providing our student-athletes with an abundance of resources to help with their overall development. Coach Pearl shares my commitment to ensuring the holistic development of our student-athletes and adhering to the mission of Auburn University as an institution of higher learning."

Pearl has compiled a 70-62 record in his four seasons at Auburn.

"Our coaches and student-athletes believe in Auburn and we love it," Pearl said in the statement. "We came here to work hard, make a positive difference on the campus and in the community and bring credibility and championships back to Auburn basketball. I'm grateful to President Dr. Steven Leath and Director of Athletics Allen Greene for their commitment and support. My family is blessed to be a part of the Auburn Family."

Prior to arriving at Auburn, Pearl coached six seasons at Tennessee until he was fired in 2011 after being charged by the NCAA with unethical conduct.