AMES, Iowa -- Iowa State said forward Cameron Lard has enrolled at a wellness center instead of joining his teammates for summer workouts.

Iowa State coach Steve Prohm said Lard, who averaged 12.1 points and shot 60 percent as a freshman last season, needs to change some personal habits.

Iowa State forward Cameron Lard averaged 12.1 points and shot 60 percent during a promising freshman season in Ames. Steven Branscombe/USA TODAY Sports

In April, a drug paraphernalia charge against Lard was dismissed during a pretrial hearing, according to the Des Moines Register. Lard was stopped by Ames police on Feb. 4 for speeding and police smelled marijuana coming from the car, according to the Register. He pleaded guilty to speeding. Both charges are misdemeanors.

This offseason, the 20-year-old Lard was cited for being underage at an Ames bar .

The Cyclones said in a press release Monday that Lard will rejoin the team after he completes the wellness program.

"Cam has been open to improving as a person and desiring to make better decisions," said Prohm. "I'm so proud of him for taking ownership on becoming the best Cam he can be. There is a very bright future for him if he matures as a young man."