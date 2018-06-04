        <
        >

          Iowa State's Cameron Lard enrolls in wellness program following several off-court missteps

          1:43 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          AMES, Iowa -- Iowa State said forward Cameron Lard has enrolled at a wellness center instead of joining his teammates for summer workouts.

          Iowa State coach Steve Prohm said Lard, who averaged 12.1 points and shot 60 percent as a freshman last season, needs to change some personal habits.

          In April, a drug paraphernalia charge against Lard was dismissed during a pretrial hearing, according to the Des Moines Register. Lard was stopped by Ames police on Feb. 4 for speeding and police smelled marijuana coming from the car, according to the Register. He pleaded guilty to speeding. Both charges are misdemeanors.

          This offseason, the 20-year-old Lard was cited for being underage at an Ames bar .

          The Cyclones said in a press release Monday that Lard will rejoin the team after he completes the wellness program.

          "Cam has been open to improving as a person and desiring to make better decisions," said Prohm. "I'm so proud of him for taking ownership on becoming the best Cam he can be. There is a very bright future for him if he matures as a young man."

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices