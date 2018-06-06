Michigan men's basketball coach John Beilein says he's staying with the Wolverines after interviewing last week for the Detroit Pistons' coaching vacancy.

Beilein announced his intentions Wednesday on Twitter, writing that he plans to coach Michigan during the 2018-19 season and "in the years to come!"

I love the University of Michigan and I am excited about coaching our Men's Basketball Team next season and in the years to come ! Let's go hang some more banners at "THE GREATEST UNIVERSITY IN THE WORLD "#GoBlue — John Beilein (@JohnBeilein) June 6, 2018

League sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that Beilein interviewed with the Pistons on Thursday and had emerged as a top candidate for the position but pulled out after discussions about the job with both management and ownership.

Former Toronto Raptors coach Dwane Casey and San Antonio Spurs assistant Ime Udoka are also being considered for the Pistons vacancy, league sources tell ESPN. Casey met with Detroit owner Tom Gores on Tuesday, his second interview with the team, while Udoka is also set to meet with Gores in a second meeting with the organization.

Beilein is under contract with Michigan through the 2020-21 season, a deal that pays him $3.37 million annually, but he and the school have been in discussions about a contract extension.

Michigan won a team-record 33 games in 2017-18 and reached the national championship game before falling to Villanova. The Wolverines also made the title game in 2013 and have reached the Sweet 16 or beyond four times under Beilein.

The 65-year-old is Michigan's all-time coaching wins leader with a 248-143 record in 11 seasons at the school. He has guided the Wolverines to two Big Ten titles, eight NCAA tournament appearances and two national runner-up finishes.