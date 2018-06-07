Texas guard Andrew Jones, who is battling leukemia, has been cleared to enroll in online classes this summer and will move back into a dorm room on campus, the university announced Thursday.

"We're really happy that Andrew Jones has been approved to enroll in web-based coursework for the first session of summer school today," Longhorns basketball coach Shaka Smart said in a statement. "Andrew continues to receive treatment, but this is another positive step in his recovery. He will move into a dorm room, which will allow him to have a home base here during the times he is on campus. It will be great to have him around more, as he continues his fight."

Jones was the leading scorer for the Longhorns before he suffered a wrist injury in December. He returned and played in the first two games of Big 12 play, matchups against Kansas on Dec. 29 and Iowa on Jan. 1. After complaining of extreme fatigue, however, the NBA prospect was diagnosed with leukemia and missed the rest of the season.

The sophomore has received treatment at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.

Through the Longhorn Foundation, more than $218,000 has been raised to support Jones' family, per team spokesman Scott McConnell.