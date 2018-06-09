UMBC coach Ryan Odom will make $425,000 per season through 2023 -- nearly double the base salary he made last season -- as part of his new contract.

In addition, the deal for the 43-year-old Odom, agreed to in March, includes $75,000 for appearances and a number of incentives for postseason appearances, according to the contract, which was obtained by the Baltimore Sun via a public-records request on Friday.

The Retrievers became the first No. 16 seed in the men's NCAA tournament to beat a No. 1 seed when UMBC rolled past overall top seed Virginia 74-54 for a school-record 25th victory.

Odom, the son of former Wake Forest and South Carolina coach Dave Odom, had completed his second year of what was a seven-year deal that paid him $225,000 per season in base salary.

Incentives under the new deal include $25,000 for the entire coaching staff if UMBC returns to the NCAA tournament.

UMBC's magical run, which began with a buzzer-beating victory over Vermont to win the America East tournament, ended with a loss to Kansas State in the round of 32.