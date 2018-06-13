Former NBA Coach of the Year Sam Mitchell is joining Anfernee Hardaway's first coaching staff at the University of Memphis.

Hardaway told reporters on Wednesday that he had finalized a deal to hire Mitchell, who has never coached at the collegiate level.

The 54-year-old Mitchell joins former NBA player Mike Miller and Tony Madlock, a former teammate of Hardaway's with the Tigers, as assistants on his staff.

Mitchell was named the NBA's Coach of the Year after the 2006-07 season when he guided the Toronto Raptors to a 47-35 record. He last was a head coach with the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2015-16. He has a career record of 185-242 in six seasons, five with the Raptors.

He also has been an assistant coach with the New Jersey Nets and Timberwolves.