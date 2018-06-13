        <
          Former Duke star Greg Paulus hired as assistant coach at GW

          3:10 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          WASHINGTON -- Former Duke guard Greg Paulus has been hired as an assistant basketball coach at George Washington.

          Paulus' addition to head coach Maurice Joseph's staff was announced by GWU on Wednesday.

          Paulus worked at Louisville last season and has worked at Ohio State and Navy.

          Paulus played at Duke from 2005 to 2009, leading the team in assists for three seasons and appearing in the NCAA tournament all four years.

          He then played one year of football at Syracuse while pursuing a master's degree.

