Top-five prospect Charles Bassey has committed to Western Kentucky and will reclassify to the 2018 class, the school announced Wednesday.

Bassey is already on the Hilltoppers' campus, sources told ESPN.

"We're happy to have Charles join our family," coach Rick Stansbury said. "We're excited about the talent of basketball player he is, but most importantly, the type of person and student he is. He's a 3.9-GPA student with great character, and we look forward to having him in our program."

Bassey, a 6-foot-10 center, was ranked No. 3 in the 2019 class. Western Kentucky was long considered the favorite for Bassey, with few other schools getting too heavily involved. Bassey spent last year at Aspire Academy (Ky.) after being ruled ineligible for the 2016-17 season when he was at St. Anthony Catholic High School (Texas). The Nigeria native moved to the United States when he was 14 years old.

"After discussing this opportunity with my parents, I feel that this is the best decision for me," Bassey said. "Rick Stansbury was the first coach to offer me, and I'm comfortable here. I know Coach Stansbury will push me, and I want to be a part of rebuilding this program. I'm looking forward to the challenges that college brings and hope to help us win the conference."

Bassey averaged 19.4 points and 12.8 rebounds last season at Aspire Academy and got 13 points and 16 rebounds against the United States in the Nike Hoop Summit in April.