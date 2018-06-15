Five-star point guard Ashton Hagans will join Kentucky next season after officially reclassifying into 2018 on Friday, his AAU coach told ESPN.

Hagans committed to Kentucky as a member of the 2019 class in early April.

He had planned to move up from the 2019 class since decommitting from Georgia in February. After finishing his coursework recently and graduating from high school Friday, he is expected to arrive in Lexington next week.

Hagans, a 6-foot-3 point guard from Newton High School (Georgia), was ranked No. 17 in the ESPN 60 for 2019, slotting in as the No. 3 player at his position. He joins a 2018 Wildcats recruiting class that also includes five-star prospects Keldon Johnson, E.J. Montgomery and Immanuel Quickley, as well as ESPN 100 shooting guard Tyler Herro.

John Calipari's program has undergone a long list of personnel changes since the 2017-18 season ended, losing Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Hamidou Diallo, Kevin Knox, Jarred Vanderbilt and Wenyen Gabriel early to the NBA, plus Sacha Killeya-Jones and Tai Wynyard to transfer. Meanwhile, Calipari landed Montgomery in the 2018 class as well as five-stars Hagans, Tyrese Maxey and D.J. Jeffries in the 2019 class.

Kentucky is also one of the favorites for Stanford graduate transfer Reid Travis.

The Wildcats will take an August trip to the Bahamas and will open the 2018-19 season against Duke at the Championship Classic in Indianapolis.