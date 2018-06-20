UConn reportedly conducted an investigation into former basketball coach Kevin Ollie's tenure and concluded that he violated NCAA rules, thereby justifying his termination without receiving the remaining $10 million on his contract.

According to documents obtained by the Hartford Courant under the Freedom of Information Act, the school alleges that Ollie set up a call between a recruit and former UConn player Ray Allen, shot baskets with a recruit on an official visit and was aware that three players were working with an outside trainer on campus -- all NCAA violations.

In a letter to Ollie contained in the documents, UConn athletic director David Benedict wrote: "At the time of your hire, the importance of absolute compliance in running our men's basketball program was stressed to you by president (Susan) Herbst and then-athletic director Warde Manuel. That makes the violations I ... describe all the more troubling."

In a statement to ESPN in March, Ollie said he fulfilled his obligation to promote an atmosphere of compliance throughout his tenure. Michael Bailey, the director of the UConn chapter of the American Association of University Professors, issued a statement saying that UConn was employing a double standard by firing Ollie for cause while not dismissing other coaches, including Jim Calhoun, who were found to have violated NCAA rules.

Ollie, a former star for the Huskies and NBA veteran, coached UConn to the national title in 2014. But the Huskies missed the last two NCAA tournaments and he was fired in March. UConn finished 14-18 in Ollie's final season.

ESPN's Myron Medcalf contributed to this report.