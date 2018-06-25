Chris Herren Jr., whose father has become a motivational speaker against drugs and addiction since they derailed his basketball career, has enrolled at Boston College and began summer school on Monday.

Herren Jr. was originally a recruit in the class of 2019, but reclassified in order to play for the Eagles this fall. He won't be on scholarship as a freshman, sources told ESPN.

"We are excited to add Chris to our program," Boston College coach Jim Christian said in a release. "He is a dynamic scorer who possesses a high basketball IQ. His ability to shoot from long-range and his playmaking ability will fit our playing style well."

Herren Jr. is a 6-foot-3 guard who attended Tabor Academy (Massachusetts). He averaged 23.0 points and 4.0 assists last season.

His father and uncle both played at Boston College. Chris Sr. was a McDonald's All-American coming out of high school, but decided to stay home and play for the Eagles. During his freshman season in 1994-95, Herren would break his wrist and fail multiple drug tests before being suspended from the team. He transferred to Fresno State and was eventually selected in the 1999 NBA Draft. Herren had a long list of legal issues during his domestic and overseas professional career.

Herren says he has been has been clean since 2008, and started multiple programs to increase awareness about substance abuse and addiction. An ESPN 30 for 30 on his life, "Unguarded," premiered in 2011.