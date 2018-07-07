Former UCLA and Sacramento Kings basketball player Tyler Honeycutt has died following an exchange of gunfire with Los Angeles police Friday night.

A family member on Saturday confirmed to KABC that Honeycutt had died.

The Los Angeles Police Department says it responded Friday afternoon to a report of a man with a gun, and during the initial encounter, the suspect fired a shot out of a residence and officers returned fire.

Crisis negotiators were called and a SWAT team found an unresponsive man who was pronounced dead by paramedics.

The department, which did not identify the man, says he appears to have died of a self-inflicted gunshot.

No officers were injured in the altercation, according to LAPD. Several residents in the area had been evacuated as a precaution.

Honeycutt, 27, played for the Bruins from 2009 to 2011. He was a second-round pick by the Kings in the 2011 NBA draft and played in 24 games over two seasons before continuing his professional career overseas.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.