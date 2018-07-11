        <
          Ultimate guide to early-season tournaments

          2:20 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          A new college basketball season will tip off with the State Farm Champions Classic on Nov. 6 with a field featuring four teams in the top 10 of ESPN's Way-Too-Early Top 25.

          The fields for several other early-season tournaments and events have already been determined, with more to follow.

          Here's a guide to the matchups to start the 2018-19 season:

          State Farm Champions Classic

          Nov. 6 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis

          Duke vs. Kentucky (TBD on ESPN)
          Michigan State vs. Kansas (TBD on ESPN)

          Armed Forces Classic

          Nov. 9 at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas

          Arkansas vs. Texas (TBD on ESPN)

          Jimmy V Classic

          Dec. 4 at Madison Square Garden in New York

          Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma (7 p.m. ET on ESPN)
          West Virginia vs. Florida (9 p.m. ET on ESPN)

          Charleston Classic

          Nov. 15-18 at TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina

          Myrtle Beach Invitational

          Nov. 15-18 at HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina

          AdvoCare Invitational

          Nov. 22-25 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida

          Wooden Legacy

          Nov. 22-25 at Titan Gym in Fullerton, California

          Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic

          Dec. 22-25 at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu

