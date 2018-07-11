Ultimate guide to early-season tournaments

A new college basketball season will tip off with the State Farm Champions Classic on Nov. 6 with a field featuring four teams in the top 10 of ESPN's Way-Too-Early Top 25.
The fields for several other early-season tournaments and events have already been determined, with more to follow.
Here's a guide to the matchups to start the 2018-19 season:
State Farm Champions Classic
Nov. 6 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis
Duke vs. Kentucky (TBD on ESPN)
Michigan State vs. Kansas (TBD on ESPN)
Armed Forces Classic
Nov. 9 at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas
Arkansas vs. Texas (TBD on ESPN)
Jimmy V Classic
Dec. 4 at Madison Square Garden in New York
Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma (7 p.m. ET on ESPN)
West Virginia vs. Florida (9 p.m. ET on ESPN)
Charleston Classic
Nov. 15-18 at TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina
Myrtle Beach Invitational
Nov. 15-18 at HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina
AdvoCare Invitational
Nov. 22-25 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida
Wooden Legacy
Nov. 22-25 at Titan Gym in Fullerton, California
Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic
Dec. 22-25 at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu