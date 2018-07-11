Ultimate guide to early-season tournaments

Kansas will play Michigan State in the Champions Classic on Nov. 6. Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

A new college basketball season will tip off with the State Farm Champions Classic on Nov. 6 with a field featuring four teams in the top 10 of ESPN's Way-Too-Early Top 25.

Editor's Picks Impact transfer boosts Kentucky to No. 1 in Way-Too-Early Top 25 Kentucky's late addition of Reid Travis forced us to adjust our 2018-19 rankings. There's no denying that the Stanford graduate transfer puts the Wildcats over the top.

The fields for several other early-season tournaments and events have already been determined, with more to follow.

Here's a guide to the matchups to start the 2018-19 season:

State Farm Champions Classic

Nov. 6 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis

Duke vs. Kentucky (TBD on ESPN)

Michigan State vs. Kansas (TBD on ESPN)

Armed Forces Classic

Nov. 9 at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas

Arkansas vs. Texas (TBD on ESPN)

Jimmy V Classic

Dec. 4 at Madison Square Garden in New York

Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma (7 p.m. ET on ESPN)

West Virginia vs. Florida (9 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Charleston Classic

Nov. 15-18 at TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Nov. 15 11:30 a.m. Ball State vs. Virginia Tech ESPN2 2 p.m. Alabama vs. Northeastern ESPNU 5 p.m. Purdue vs. Appalachian State ESPN2 7 p.m. Wichita State vs. Davidson ESPN3 Nov. 16 11 a.m. Semifinal No. 1 ESPN2 or ESPNU 1 p.m. or 1:30 p.m. Consolation No. 1 ESPN2 or ESPNU 4:30 p.m. Consolation No. 2 ESPNU 6:30 p.m. Semifinal No. 2 ESPNU Nov. 18 11 a.m. 7th Place Game ESPN3 1:30 p.m. 5th Place Game ESPNU 6 p.m. 3rd Place Game ESPNU 8:30 p.m. Championship Game ESPN2

Myrtle Beach Invitational

Nov. 15-18 at HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Nov. 15 11:30 a.m. Saint Joseph's vs. Wake Forest ESPNU 1:30 p.m. UCF vs. CS Fullerton ESPN3 5 p.m. Valparaiso vs. Western Kentucky ESPNU 7 p.m. Monmouth vs. West Virginia ESPNU Nov. 16 11 a.m. Consolation No. 1 ESPN2 or ESPNU 1 p.m. or 1:30 p.m. Semifinal No. 1 ESPN2 or ESPNU 6:30 p.m. Consolation No. 2 ESPN3 9 p.m. Semifinal No. 2 ESPNU Nov. 18 10:30 a.m. 5th Place Game ESPNU 12:30 p.m. 7th Place Game ESPN3 4 p.m. 3rd Place Game ESPNU 6:30 p.m. Championship Game ESPN2

AdvoCare Invitational

Nov. 22-25 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Nov. 22 1:30 p.m. Villanova vs. Canisius ESPN or ESPN2 3:30 p.m. or 4 p.m. Oklahoma State vs. Memphis ESPN or ESPN2 7 p.m. Charleston vs. LSU ESPN2 or ESPNU 9 p.m. or 9:30 p.m. UAB vs. Florida State ESPN2 or ESPNU Nov. 23 11:30 a.m. Semifinal No. 1 ESPN or ESPN2 1:30 p.m. Consolation No. 1 ESPN3 4:30 p.m. Semifinal No. 2 ESPN2 or ESPNU 7 p.m. Consolation No. 2 ESPNU or ESPN3 Nov. 25 10:30 a.m. 7th Place Game ESPNU 1 p.m. 3rd Place Game or Championship ESPN 4 p.m. 3rd Place Game or Championship ESPN2 6:30 p.m. 5th Place Game ESPNU

Wooden Legacy

Nov. 22-25 at Titan Gym in Fullerton, California

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Nov. 22 2:30 p.m. LaSalle vs. Miami ESPNU 4:30 p.m. Northwestern vs. Fresno State ESPNU 9 p.m. Seton Hall vs. Grand Canyon ESPN3 11:30 p.m. Hawaii vs. Utah ESPN2 Nov. 23 2 p.m. Semifinal No. 1 ESPN2 4:30 p.m. Consolation No. 1 ESPN2 or ESPNU 9 p.m. Consolation No. 2 ESPN3 11:30 p.m. Semifinal No. 2 ESPN2 Nov. 25 2 p.m. 5th Place Game ESPNU 4 p.m. 3rd Place Game ESPNU 8 p.m. 7th Place Game ESPN3 10:30 p.m. Championship ESPN2

Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic

Dec. 22-25 at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu