Drexel has agreed to a multiyear contract extension with coach Zach Spiker, the school announced Thursday.

Terms of the new deal were not disclosed.

Spiker said in a statement that he was "humbled and grateful" by the commitment from the school.

He is 22-43 in two seasons as Dragons coach, but Drexel did improve to 13-20 last season, posting four more wins than it did in Spiker's first season and its most victories since 2013-14.

"Zach has been tireless in his efforts leading our program over the last two seasons," Drexel deputy athletic director Nick Gannon said in a statement. "The hard work and energy that Zach has put in over the last two years has established the foundation for long-term success. His championship vision for Drexel is contagious and we are excited to see the fruits of his labor in the years to come."

Prior to taking the Drexel job, Spiker spent seven seasons as the coach at Army, with a 102-112 record.