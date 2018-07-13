Former UCLA basketball player Billy Knight, who was found dead on a Phoenix roadway early Sunday, was arrested in June on molestation charges.

According to court documents, Knight was arrested on June 13 and charged with six felonies, including two counts of sexual conduct with a minor, two counts of sexual abuse, and two counts of molestation of a child.

Court documents state that the alleged incidents took place on or between April 1, 2017 and March 31, 2018.

Phoenix's KTAR reported the child was the 9-year-old daughter of Knight's ex-girlfriend.

KTAR also reported that the allegations were first made by the victim to a mentor. The mentor then told the victim's mother, who contacted the Phoenix Police Department. Knight later allegedly admitted to the allegations during a recorded phone call with the victim's mother and Phoenix police.

Knight, 39, was found at 2:45 a.m. Sunday, and he was pronounced dead shortly thereafter by the Phoenix Fire Department.

The Maricopa County medical examiner's office ruled Knight's death a suicide by "multiple blunt force injuries."

Knight posted a six-minute video on YouTube, titled "I am Sorry Lord," just hours before he was found dead.

ESPN's Joel Anderson contributed to this report.