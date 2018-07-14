Top-five point guard D.J. Carton committed to Ohio State on Saturday.

Carton, ranked No. 28 in the ESPN 100, is the No. 4 point guard in the Class of 2019. He chose the Buckeyes over finalists Indiana and Michigan.

B U C K E Y E🔴 N A T I O N⚪️ pic.twitter.com/A8T26fA7W1 — DJ Carton (@DJCarton) July 14, 2018

Carton was one of the biggest rising stocks during the spring live period and made a statement in June when he held his own against the top prospects at the USA Basketball under-18 trials. The 6-foot-1 point guard from Bettendorf High School (Iowa) has a good feel for the game and can make shots from the perimeter or run an offense.

Coach Chris Holtmann and the Buckeyes now have two top-30 prospects in the Class of 2019, with Carton joining five-star small forward Alonzo Gaffney.