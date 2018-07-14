        <
        >

          D.J. Carton (No. 28 ESPN) commits to Ohio State

          3:47 PM ET
          • Jeff BorzelloESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Basketball recruiting insider.
            • Joined ESPN in 2014.
            • Graduate of University of Delaware.
            Follow on Twitter

          Top-five point guard D.J. Carton committed to Ohio State on Saturday.

          Carton, ranked No. 28 in the ESPN 100, is the No. 4 point guard in the Class of 2019. He chose the Buckeyes over finalists Indiana and Michigan.

          Carton was one of the biggest rising stocks during the spring live period and made a statement in June when he held his own against the top prospects at the USA Basketball under-18 trials. The 6-foot-1 point guard from Bettendorf High School (Iowa) has a good feel for the game and can make shots from the perimeter or run an offense.

          Coach Chris Holtmann and the Buckeyes now have two top-30 prospects in the Class of 2019, with Carton joining five-star small forward Alonzo Gaffney.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices