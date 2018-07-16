Houston, Phoenix, San Antonio and Indianapolis were selected as host cities for the NCAA men's basketball Final Four from 2023-26, the NCAA announced.

The cities were chosen from a group which also included Los Angeles, Detroit and North Texas.

"This extremely competitive process mirrored the championship's selections meeting, with the committee having lengthy conversations about the pros and cons of seven attractive and qualified locations," Dan Gavitt, the NCAA's senior vice president of basketball, said in a statement. "We are thrilled for the cities of Houston, Phoenix, San Antonio and Indianapolis. All those cities have hosted the event with overwhelming success in recent years, and yet all of them approached the bid process with an unassuming energy."

The event was spread out at the same cities over the previous four years, including San Antonio this past spring.

Upcoming Men's Final Fours:

2019: Minneapolis

2020: Atlanta

2021: Indianapolis

2022: New Orleans

2023: Houston

2024: Phoenix

2025: San Antonio

2026: Indianapolis