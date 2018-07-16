        <
          Houston, Phoenix, San Antonio, Indianapolis to host Final Four from 2023-26

          4:48 PM ET
          Kyle Bonagura
            • Covers the Pac-12.
            • Joined ESPN in 2014.
            • Attended Washington State University.
          Houston, Phoenix, San Antonio and Indianapolis were selected as host cities for the NCAA men's basketball Final Four from 2023-26, the NCAA announced.

          The cities were chosen from a group which also included Los Angeles, Detroit and North Texas.

          "This extremely competitive process mirrored the championship's selections meeting, with the committee having lengthy conversations about the pros and cons of seven attractive and qualified locations," Dan Gavitt, the NCAA's senior vice president of basketball, said in a statement. "We are thrilled for the cities of Houston, Phoenix, San Antonio and Indianapolis. All those cities have hosted the event with overwhelming success in recent years, and yet all of them approached the bid process with an unassuming energy."

          The event was spread out at the same cities over the previous four years, including San Antonio this past spring.

          Upcoming Men's Final Fours:

          2019: Minneapolis

          2020: Atlanta

          2021: Indianapolis

          2022: New Orleans

          2023: Houston

          2024: Phoenix

          2025: San Antonio

          2026: Indianapolis

