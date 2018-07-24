Virginia, Florida and Wisconsin will headline a solid field in this year's Battle 4 Atlantis tournament, officials announced Tuesday.

The tournament, which runs from Nov. 21 to 23 in the Bahamas, will also include Butler, Oklahoma, Middle Tennessee State, Stanford and Dayton. Both Butler and Oklahoma, then led by the since drafted Trae Young, reached the NCAA tournament last year.

After suffering the first opening round loss by a No. 1 seed in NCAA tournament history, Virginia returns a nucleus led by NBA prospect De'Andre Hunter, Kyle Guy and Ty Jerome, who anchor a program that should compete for the ACC championship.

Ethan Happ, an All-Big Ten first-teamer last year and former conference defensive player of the year, is back for Wisconsin after withdrawing from June's NBA draft. Florida will be led by Jalen Hudson, who averaged a team-high 15.5 points per game and made 40 percent of his 3-pointers last season. He could help his squad compete for another trip to the NCAA tournament.

Last year's Battle 4 Atlantis tournament shook up the national landscape. After entering the tournament as a top-five squad, Arizona suffered losses to North Carolina State, SMU and Purdue and lost its national ranking.

This year's field could pose similar tests for the top teams.