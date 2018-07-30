Five-star forward D.J. Jeffries announced Monday he was decommitting from Kentucky and reopening his recruitment.

After careful consideration prayer and countless hours of consulting with my family I decided to reopen recruitment it was a hard decision but I am confident that taking my time to choose the right school for me to better myself educationally and athletically is the right choice pic.twitter.com/Pqc4QlVqfd — Djjeffries™ (@lildjj0) July 30, 2018

Jeffries, a 6-foot-7 small forward from Olive Branch High School (Mississippi), committed to Kentucky back in March, choosing the Wildcats over Alabama and Mississippi State.

Jeffries was coached on the AAU circuit by Penny Hardaway last spring and summer, and played for the same AAU program this past grassroots season.

When Hardaway took over for Tubby Smith at Memphis, there were rumors that Jeffries could decommit and flip to the Tigers, but he stuck with his commitment at the time.

The No. 19 prospect in 2019, Jeffries averaged 15.3 points and 7.0 rebounds on the Nike EYBL circuit for the Bluff City Legends this season.

With Jeffries now back on the market, Kentucky is down to one commitment in the 2019 class, five-star guard Tyrese Maxey. At No. 7 in the ESPN 100, Maxey is the highest-ranked prospect presently committed.