The father of five-star forward D.J. Jeffries said Kentucky was "unprofessional" in the way it handled his son's decommitment from the school on Monday.

"We talked with Kentucky, and it kinda shocked me," Corey Jeffries told John Martin on ESPN Radio's Memphis affiliate Tuesday morning. "They were kinda unprofessional. They didn't handle the news the way I expected them to handle it, being professionals."

Kentucky told ESPN it had no comment on Corey Jeffries' interview. Colleges and coaches are not allowed to comment on unsigned high school athletes, per NCAA rules.

Jeffries, who was coached by Penny Hardaway and played for his AAU program last spring and summer, pledged to Kentucky in March, before Hardaway took over for Tubby Smith at Memphis. He maintained his commitment after Hardaway was named head coach, but reopened his recruitment on Monday, one day after the third and final July recruiting period ended.

Corey Jeffries went on to say Hardaway's presence at Memphis was key in his son decommitting.

"It was a factor," he said. "We have a bond with Penny already. It's not like we have to get reacquainted with him."

Jeffries, a 6-foot-7 small forward from Olive Branch (Mississippi) High School, is ranked No. 19 in the ESPN 100 for 2019. He averaged 15.3 points and 7.0 rebounds for the Bluff City Legends on the Nike EYBL circuit this spring and summer.