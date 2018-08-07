Michigan coach John Beilein, who led his program to its second national title game in five years last season, has undergone a successful heart procedure, the school announced Tuesday.

Beilein is expected to recover fully after he's released from the University of Michigan's Samuel and Jean Frankel Cardiovascular Center, where his scheduled double bypass procedure was performed by Dr. Francis D. Pagani.

Per the school, he'll be ready for the 2018-19 season.

But Beilein, 65, will miss the team's exhibition trip to Spain later this month. Assistant Saddi Washington will lead the team as Beilein recovers.

"I feel grateful and blessed that this surgery was performed at the University of Michigan," said Beilein in a statement. "Kathleen, and our family appreciate all of the world-class care that was provided for us. Dr. Kim Eagle, Dr. Francis Pagani, Dr. Stanley Chetcuti and all of their staffs at the Frankel Cardiovascular Center are so talented and performed like champions over this past week. I am going to work very hard in my rehabilitation to be stronger than ever by the time practice begins for this upcoming season."

After he was contacted by the Detroit Pistons over the summer, Beilein signed an extension to stay at Michigan through the 2022-23 season. It includes an annual rollover clause that will automatically add a year to the deal if Beilein decides to stay beyond the length of his current contract.

"Coach Beilein underwent a two-vessel coronary bypass graft surgery Monday morning," said Pagani, program director for the Michigan Medicine Center for Circulatory Support and surgical director of the adult heart transplant program. "The procedure is designed to improve blood flow to the heart by taking a healthy artery or vein from another part of the body and grafting it to the obstructed coronary artery. The operation went well, and we expect him to make a full recovery and be back to his usual activities within a few weeks."