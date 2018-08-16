Five-star big man Armando Bacot announced his commitment to North Carolina on Thursday.

Bacot, the No. 21-ranked recruit in the 2019 ESPN 100, chose the Tar Heels over a final group that included Duke, Oklahoma State, Georgia and VCU. North Carolina was considered the heavy favorite for most of the past few months, although Duke made a renewed effort toward the end of July.

Bacot, a 6-foot-10 center from Richmond, Virginia, who attends IMG Academy (Florida), is coming off an impressive July in which he cemented himself as one of the top big men in the country. He won MVP honors at the Nike Peach Jam, leading Team Takeover to a championship, then helped lead them to another title at The 8 in Las Vegas.

Bacot averaged 14.7 points and 11.0 rebounds in bracket play at the Peach Jam, including a 14-point, 14-rebound effort in the championship game.

With Luke Maye entering his senior year at North Carolina and Nassir Little likely to be one-and-done in Chapel Hill, Bacot should provide a huge frontcourt boost for the Tar Heels once he arrives next fall.

North Carolina now has two pledges in the 2019 class, with Bacot joining four-star guard Jeremiah Francis in what could be a high-level class for the Tar Heels.

Roy Williams and his staff are also heavily involved with ESPN 100 point guard Tre Mann, and they were arguably the most consistent school watching elite guard Cole Anthony this summer. They are one of the favorites for five-star guard Josh Green, and they are also in the mix for five-star wing Wendell Moore and ESPN 100 big man Jeremiah Robinson-Earl.