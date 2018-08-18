MISSISSAUGA, Ontario -- R.J. Barrett scored 35 points in his second hometown exhibition game for Duke, Zion Williamson had 24 and the Blue Devils beat the University of Toronto 96-60 on Friday night.

The 18-year-old Barrett was 15-of-26 from the field and had nine rebounds.

Barrett and Williamson dazzled the crowd at the Paramount Fine Foods Centre with an array of dunks.

The Blue Devils beat Ryerson 86-67 on Wednesday night, with Barrett scoring 34 points in his college debut, and will finish the three-game tour in Montreal against McGill on Sunday.

The arena, the home of the G League's Raptors 905, was filled to its 5,400-seat capacity for both games. The crowd Friday included three-time Olympic medalist Andre De Grasse, Washington Capitals winger Devante Smith-Pelly, Vegas Golden Knights goalie Malcolm Subban and 10-time NBA all-star David Robinson, whose son, Justin, plays for Duke.

Nikola Paradina led the Varsity Blues with 15 points.