MONTREAL -- R.J. Barrett had 23 points and 11 assists to help Duke beat McGill University 103-58 on Sunday night in the Blue Devils' third and final game on a Canadian exhibition tour.

Canada's Barrett has 34 in Duke exhibition debut Canadian star R.J. Barrett scored 34 points in his first exhibition game for Duke, helping the Blue Devils rout Ryerson 86-67 on Wednesday night. 1 Related

Duke opened the tour with two games in Barrett's hometown of Mississauga, Ontario, beating Ryerson 86-67 on Wednesday night and the University of Toronto 96-60 on Friday night. Barrett scored 34 points against Ryerson and 35 against Toronto.

Barrett had 11 assists against McGill, with the Redmen trying to limit his scoring.

"It's just the ability to read the game, and they were trying to take away from me scoring," Barrett said. "I was playing against one of my former coaches [McGill's David DeAveiro] who knows what I do, so he was trying to limit me from scoring, which left my teammates wide open."

DeAveiro coached Barrett for two years with the Canadian national cadet team.

Fellow freshman star Zion Williamson led Duke with 36 points and 13 rebounds. Alex Paquin had 29 points for McGill.

"We obviously have more talent, but we're young. R.J. and Zion are 18. Alex Paquin is 24, he's really good, and he's a man," Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said. "That's one of the things when we get to NCAA play: We have to beat teams that have juniors, seniors or even graduate transfers. So that balances sometimes the talent aspect."