Commitment tracker for top prospects in 2019

Keep track of the commitments from the top 25 players in the 2019 ESPN 100, including breakdowns on each prospect.

No. 7 Tyrese Maxey to Kentucky

The five-star guard is one of the best offensive players in the 2019 class and chose the Wildcats over fellow finalists Texas, Michigan, Michigan State and Oklahoma State.

Maxey considered reclassification into 2018 and playing next season in college, but he will remain in the 2019 class.

"At this point, Maxey is a true combination guard who is grooming himself nicely for the point guard position. He shows the leadership of former Kentucky great and NBA point guard Tyler Ulis and the scoring ability of another great Wildcat and NBA player, Jamal Murray." ESPN recruiting analyst Paul Biancardi

For more on what Maxey will bring to the Wildcats, here is his Scout's Take.

No. 9 Kahlil Whitney to Kentucky

Whitney chose the Wildcats over Kentucky, Illinois, Oregon and Georgetown. He'll likely play as a scoring guard and small forward. More than likely, Whitney will be sliding into Keldon Johnson's spot as he and Maxey will join whoever is left from this season's roster.

Kahlil Whitney committed to Kentucky. Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire

"He shows some similarities in terms of body type to former UK guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. His positional size and length as a shooter and scorer is attractive. Two other NBA players come to mind as a comparison: Andrew Wiggins and Stanley Johnson." ESPN recruiting analyst Paul Biancardi

For more on what Whitney will bring to the Wildcats, here is his Scout's Take.

No. 12 Bryan Antoine to Villanova

The five-star guard is the highest-ranked recruit to commit to Villanova since point guard Corey Fisher pledged back in the Class of 2007. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard from Ranney School (New Jersey) is among the best scorers in the class, averaging 16.6 points and shooting 41.0 percent from 3-point range on the Under Armour Association circuit for Team Rio National.

"Antoine is one of the most naturally talented guards in the class. He combines positional size with natural shooting touch and high-level athleticism." ESPN recruiting analyst Adam Finkelstein

For more on what Antoine will bring to the Wildcats, here is his Scout's Take.

No. 14 Isaiah Mobley to USC

USC coach Andy Enfield essentially solidified commitments from both Mobley and his younger brother, four-star 2020 forward Evan Mobley, when he added their father, Eric Mobley, to his coaching staff in late March.

The elder Mobley, who previously coached in the Compton Magic grassroots program, was also instrumental in the commitment of Onyeka Okongwu.

Isaiah Mobley is the No. 16 recruit for 2019. Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire

"Mobley is the type of player that any offensive coach dreams of because he affords them tremendous versatility, both in terms of how they structure their lineups as well as how they develop their schemes and build their playbooks. He's capable of playing either the 4 or the 5, giving USC the freedom to play big or small." ESPN recruiting analyst Adam Finkelstein

For more on what Mobley will bring to the Trojans, here is his Scout's Take.

No. 15 Onyeka Okongwu to USC

Okongwu, a 6-foot-8 Chino Hills (California) product, chose the Trojans over UCLA and Arizona State.

Onyeka Okongwu is committed to USC. AP Photo/Gregory Payan

He has a 7-foot-plus wingspan and averaged 14.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks last summer for Compton Magic on the Adidas circuit. More recently, Okongwu led Chino Hills to a state title and earned the Mr. Basketball award in California.

"He's like a cross between Corliss Williamson and Buck Williams. Physically, his height, strength and style of game are similar to what Williams used to bring during his days with the Portland Trail Blazers as he would defend, rebound, and provide solid offensive contributions from 15 feet and in." ESPN recruiting analyst Adam Finkelstein

For more on what Okongwu will bring to the Trojans, here is his Scout's Take.

Bacot chose the Tar Heels over a final group that included Duke, Oklahoma State, Georgia and VCU. North Carolina was considered the heavy favorite for most of the past few months, although Duke made a renewed effort toward the end of July.

With Luke Maye entering his senior year at North Carolina and Nassir Little likely to be one-and-done in Chapel Hill, Bacot should provide a huge frontcourt boost for the Tar Heels once he arrives next fall.

"He is one of the best in his class, if not the best, at scoring with his back to the basket, with impressive instincts to score and pass from the low post. He also has the ability to drive and shoot from the short corner and the free-throw line with effectiveness." ESPN recruiting analyst Paul Biancardi

For more on what Bacot will bring to the Tar Heels, here is his Scout's Take.

Carton chose the Buckeyes over finalists Indiana and Michigan. He was one of the biggest rising stocks during the spring live period and made a statement in June when he held his own against the top prospects at the USA Basketball under-18 trials.

The 6-foot-1 point guard from Bettendorf High School (Iowa) has a good feel for the game and can make shots from the perimeter or run an offense.

No. 29 Alonzo Gaffney to Ohio State

Five-star Gaffney is an in-state product who was also being recruited by North Carolina, Michigan State, Georgetown and others.

Chris Holtmann and his staff made Gaffney their biggest priority in the 2019 class. At 6-foot-9, he can play both forward positions.

"Gaffney brings the Buckeyes an athletic resume that combines length, vertical bounce and straight-line speed. His athletic ability catches your eye and his shooting stroke adds to his upside." ESPN recruiting analyst Paul Biancardi

For more on what Gaffney will bring to the Buckeyes, here is his Scout's Take.

No. 30 Tre Mann to Florida

Four-star guard Mann said Florida coach Mike White was the reason he committed to the Gators. "Every time I looked up, Coach Mike White was at one of my games. He recruited me real hard. He told me he would not let me fail, that impressed me," Mann told ESPN. "Their style of play fits me just perfect. They shoot a lot of 3s, and that's what I do best. Plus it's close to home," Mann said.

"Mann is one of the elite shooters in the class. He's dangerous from behind the arc and he's best shooting off the dribble. He loves the rhythm pull-up from 3 or inside the arc." ESPN recruiting analyst Paul Biancardi

For more on what Mann will bring to the Gators, here is his Scout's Take.