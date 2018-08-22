Arizona sophomore forward Ira Lee was cited for driving under the influence on Sunday and faces multiple misdemeanor charges related to the incident, court records show.

The charges include: failing to yield at an intersection, DUI for a minor and extreme DUI (blood-alcohol content above 0.20).

Ira Lee was expected to play a significant role for Arizona, which is replacing its entire starting lineup. Casey Sapio-USA TODAY Sports

In a statement released Tuesday, Arizona said the "incident has been referred to the Dean of Students for review under the University's student code of conduct, and the Athletics Department is reviewing the incident for team consequences. Students also have access to counseling and other support services."

The citation was issued by University of Arizona Police Department, roughly one block from the school's basketball arena, the McKale Center. Arizona has some of the harshest DUI laws in the country and punishment for a first offense of an extreme DUI of over 0.20 can include 30 days in jail, according to Arizona's Department of Motor Vehicles.

Online court records also show Lee failed to appear in court twice in June after he was cited for driving at least 29 miles an hour over the speed limit on May 10.

Lee, 20, averaged 2.4 points and 2.3 rebounds in 10.2 minutes per game as a freshman last season and figured to play a significant role for the team this season as it replaces its entire starting lineup. A native of Los Angeles, Lee was the No. 69-ranked player in the Class of 2017.