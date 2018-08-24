Andrew Jones, the Texas star who was diagnosed with leukemia earlier this year, tweeted Friday that he has completed chemotherapy.

Jones posted a video that shows him ringing a bell and celebrating with the staff at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, where he has been receiving treatment.

"Now that you have completed your chemotherapy treatment," Jones reads from a plaque, "ring this bell to tell the world that you are on your way to being well."

The last 8 months have been crazy and stressful for me and my family but with the grace of god we can see a better day. I'll like to say th thanks to all the fans and supports #hookem #aj1Boom 🤞🏾 pic.twitter.com/r6gsu9uy3k — Andrew Jones (@DrewdotCash) August 24, 2018

Jones was leading the Longhorns in scoring (13.5 PPG) when he began to complain about extreme fatigue following a road game against Iowa State on Jan. 1. He was subsequently diagnosed with leukemia and didn't play another game for Texas during the 2017-18 season.

Friday's news was another significant development for Jones, who was an NBA prospect prior to the diagnosis. In June, he was cleared to move back into a dorm room and enroll in summer classes online.

"He's come a long way," Longhorns coach Shaka Smart told ESPN.

The Texas community has supported Jones throughout his journey. Via the Longhorn Foundation, more than $200,000 has been raised to support his family.