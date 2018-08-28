Four-star guard Tre Mann ended his recruitment on Tuesday by committing to the Florida Gators.

Back in the spring, Mann trimmed his list down to Florida, Kansas and Tennessee. Then in July, North Carolina came calling and he reopened the process. In the end, the in-state school won out.

Mann said Florida head coach Mike White stood out to him.

"Every time I looked up, Coach Mike White was at one of my games. He recruited me real hard. He told me he would not let me fail, that impressed me," Mann told ESPN.

"Their style of play fits me just perfect. They shoot a lot of 3s and that's what I do best. Plus it's close to home," Mann said.

Mann is considered one of the best guards in the country, with terrific size at 6-foot-4, and has the elite shooting skills, passing vision and strong decision-making ability to be a lead guard.

In the recent ESPN player rankings, Mann jumped up to No. 30 in the class. He becomes White's most impactful in-state recruit during his three years in Gainesville.

Last year the Gators brought in the nation's No.18 recruiting class. White has taken the Gators to the postseason all three years, highlighted by an Elite Eight run in 2016-17.

Mann becomes the ninth ESPN 100 recruit headed to the SEC for 2019.